Ever since the pandemic, I've pretty much been doing all of my work from home (it helps having a large iMac to work with). However, there are occasional times when I need to be somewhere other than home and still work, so I'll take a MacBook Pro with me while out-and-about. For those moments, I usually grab one of my Tom Bihn backpacks because of all the organizational pockets for my tech accessories. But what if I could simplify my setup even further when it comes to hauling around all of those cables, batteries, power adapters, hubs, and more? I mean, my backpack has plenty of pockets to store my things, but it can be a hassle to remember which compartment my cables or power bricks are in, especially if I'm carrying a lot of stuff. And what if I'm not even bringing a laptop with me, and just wanting to spend an entire day at Disneyland? I still need some external battery packs and cables with me to make it through the day. Enter the Dapper Wrapper from STM Goods. This is a simple tech pouch with multiple compartments for all of your tech, and then some. Whether you're planning to work away from home, at the office, or just going to be at a theme park for the day, the Dapper Wrapper helps keep all of your tech accessories neatly in tow.

STM Dapper Wrapper Bottom line: STM Dapper Wrapper is a simple pouch that holds all of your tech accessories thanks to multiple compartments. It folds into a compact size and has a secure, magnetic closure. The Good Sleek and compact accessory pouch

Multiple compartments and pockets

Uses environmentally friendly fabric with C6DWR water and dirt repellent coating

Secure and adjustable magnetic closure

Comes in a variety of slick colors The Bad Can feel a little bulky depending on how you pack it

Smaller compartments may not be as useful $30 at Amazon

$30 at STM Goods

$27 at Office Depot

STM Dapper Wrapper: Price and availability

The STM Goods Dapper Wrapper is available at retailers like Amazon and Office Depot, as well as directly from the STM Goods website. It retails for $30, but you can occasionally find it with a discount at certain retailers. The Dapper Wrapper comes in four colors: Black, Granite Black (gray), Slate Blue, and Windsor Wine. STM Dapper Wrapper: Simple and efficient organization

The Dapper Wrapper is more than just a cute name. This is an essential tech pouch that keeps your cables and other tech accessories neat and tidy. STM made the Dapper Wrapper with an environmentally-friendly 100% polyester fabric that is coated with C6DWR, which is an advanced water repellent solution. So the exterior of the Dapper Wrapper is water and dirt repellent — meaning that even with tons of use, the Dapper Wrapper will still look brand new. The Dapper Wrapper is more than a cute name — it keeps your cables and accessories neat and tidy. You have four color choices with the Dapper Wrapper, and they're all fairly neutral colors, besides the Windsor Wine, I think. I received the Slate Blue color, which is my personal favorite. Even though this is technically a "pouch," it doesn't quite look like one. Instead, the Dapper Wrapper folds up three times, and there are a total of 10 compartments on the interior. When it is fully open, it measures 5.7-by-10.2-by-0.4 inches, and it has a starting weight of just 0.15 pounds. It's similar to a women's clutch in size. As far as pockets go, you get two stretchy mesh compartments on the outermost flap, two elastic pockets in the next section, then five smaller elastic pockets, and finally a zippered pocket at the end.

With a nice variety of different storage options, the Dapper Wrapper can hold pretty much anything you need it to, whether that's Lightning cables, chargers, external battery packs, USB-C hubs, wireless mice, AirPods, and more. Heck, it can even hold travel essentials like toiletries if you need it to — it's incredibly versatile.

Once you have your Dapper Wrapper packed, it simply folds to close. To keep everything nice and secure, there is a strap on the outside that can be adjusted to hold what you have in there. For example, if you packed in a thicker charger, it may feel like it's flopping around — just make the strap tighter and it's all good. The Dapper Wrapper has a slick magnetic closure that is easy enough to close but also gives you quick access to your cables when needed.

The Dapper Wrapper is a new favorite of mine when it comes to organizational products.

I've been using the Dapper Wrapper for the past several weeks, and it has become one of my favorite organizational products. It provides enough compartments for pretty much all of the things I need for my devices, and it folds up neatly into a portable size that is easy to stow away in a bag or backpack. I also like the fabric and colors, as it still looks new despite heavy use. The price point is also very reasonable, which is another strong draw. STM Dapper Wrapper: It may end up looking bulky

Honestly, there isn't much I don't like about the Dapper Wrapper. I suppose if I had to nitpick, the Wrapper can feel a little bulky if you have larger chargers or battery packs in the two mesh pockets, which also make it not as flat as I'd like it to be. The smaller compartments may not be as useful for most. The smaller compartments on the inner half of the Dapper Wrapper are also not as useful, at least for my kit. Some may find it handy for super short cables or something similar, but I don't have too many of those that I rely on frequently. STM Dapper Wrapper: Competition

There are plenty of tech pouches out there to choose from, so STM's Dapper Wrapper certainly isn't the only one. For example, there is the Waterfield Designs Tech Folio Plus (along with the smaller Tech Folio and Tech Pocket). This can actually hold all of your cables and other accessories, as well as your favorite iPad or best MacBook. However, the price point for the Tech Folio Plus is north of $100, making it significantly more expensive than the Dapper Wrapper. Even the smallest Tech Pocket starts at $49, which is still more than STM. But the Tech Folio is great if you want an all-in-one kind of solution. STM Dapper Wrapper: Should you buy it?