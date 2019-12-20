There's nothing that makes the holiday season shine brighter than watching your friends and family — especially the small and cool gadgets you can put in stockings! If you're buying for an Apple fan this year, here are nine incredible gifts you can fit into a stocking this holiday!
- The best Lightning cable: Anker Powerline+ II
- Charging ports anywhere: Belkin 3-Outlet SurgePlus Mini Travel Swivel
- Qi wireless charger: Yootech wireless charger
- Elite gaming mouse for Mac: Logitech G602
- Cheap and reliable headphones: Aukey magnetic Bluetooth earbuds
- Affordable leather band: WFEAGL Apple Watch Band
- Control the Apple TV and more!: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal remote
- Play those tunes: Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3
- Increase your connectivity!: Anker USB-C 5-in-1 Hub
The best Lightning cable: Anker Powerline+ IIStaff Favorite
The Anker Powerline+ II is the best cable I have used hands down. It's nylon braided, meaning it can get tangled, twisted, and tugged on without affecting its performance, and Anker even backs it up with a lifetime warranty. Plus, the cable is 10 feet allowing you to work more comfortably away from the outlet, computer, or other power sources you're using.
Charging ports anywhere: Belkin 3-Outlet SurgePlus Mini Travel Swivel
After you plug in your SurgePlus swivel, you can twist and adjust the power-bar to fit into any room or tight-spot you need. The bar comes with three standard wall-plugs so you can get more space without the extra cables, along with two powered USB ports for quick-charging.
Qi wireless charger: Yootech wireless charger
It's simple. It's small. It fast charges your iPhone at 7.5 watts. It works with a case, doesn't have a glowing light that stays on all night, and comes in a variety of colors. The best part: it's so inexpensive, you could get a half-dozen.
Elite gaming mouse for Mac: Logitech G602
Logitech's G602 is the best wireless mouse for clicking with the speed and efficiency needed to get through the toughest dungeon, beat the baddest boss, or out-skill the most talented sporting opponent.
Cheap and reliable headphones: Aukey magnetic Bluetooth earbuds
They sound much better than any low-cost pair of headphones have any right to sound, and carry an IPX5 rating, so they can handle a little sweat when you're working out. Plus, the 8-hour playback time is plenty of time to enjoy your tunes while you're on-the-go!
Affordable leather band: WFEAGL Apple Watch Band
Perhaps you'd like a genuine leather band, but you'd like to spend less money. Enter WFEAGL. This top-grain leather band comes in a dizzying array of leather colors and plenty of hardware color options too. It comes in both Apple Watch sizes, and it adjusts to fit wrists ranging from 5.3 to 7.7 inches. It even comes with a TPU screen protector to prevent damage to your watch.
Control the Apple TV and more!: Inteset 4-in-1 Universal remote
Simply by pushing either the A, B, C, or D buttons, you can set up the remote to function for Apple TV, Xbox One, Windows Media Center, and Roku, respectively. This is a superb and cheap alternative to the Siri Remote that most AppleTV users will love!
Play those tunes: Cambridge Soundworks OontZ Angle 3
This 5-inch speaker has an IPX5 rating, meaning it should be able to withstand splashing water or a slight drizzle. Inside is a long-lasting 2200mAh battery that provides up to 15 hours of music through its dual drivers for a total of 10W of stereo sound. The OontZ Angle 3 sounds great on every level — mids, highs, and even bass are clear thanks to the passive subwoofer design.
Increase your connectivity!: Anker USB-C 5-in-1 Hub
This is the little hub that could. It's nearly as powerful as a docking station, but costs a fraction and doesn't take up almost as much space. It has two USB-A 3.0 ports, an HDMI port, a micro SD and SD card reader, meaning you can plug all sorts of peripherals and accessories into your MacBook Pro or MacBook Air.
Fill that stocking
Stocking stuffers are a great way to get little gifts for your friends and family that will not only make them happy and thankful but also improve their lives.
I always tell people that they should invest in a quality Lightning cable. Still, very few people ever actually do, which is why the holiday season is the perfect time to buy that Apple fan you know the Anker Powerline+ II. It's longer, stronger, and tangles much less than the standard Apple Lightning cable.
If you know a MacBook Pro or MacBook Air user, getting them the Anker USB-C 5-in-1 Hub will ensure they can connect all their favorite accessories to their laptop. It's a perfect small gift that will make and Mac user smile!
