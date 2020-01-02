You probably already know that appstore.com redirects to App Store or iTunes depending on the device you're using, but that wasn't always the case. After a meeting with Apple CEO Steve Jobs in 2003, it was Salesforce and CEO Marc Benioff who owned it.

But after his initial plans changed Benioff was left with a URL he didn't need. Until 2008 when Apple announced App Store.

The whole story of how that came about is in Benioff's new book, Trailblazer, with TechCrunch sharing the story.