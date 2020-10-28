CASETiFY and Netflix are teaming up to release a special edition case collection that's inspired by the hit series, Stranger Things. Designs include iconic elements like Hawkins Lab hazard signs, Will's Mind Flayer sketch, Eleven's favorite frozen snack, and more. The cases are launching for various generations of iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.

The Stranger Things x CASETiFY collection includes new materials, like a glow-in-the-dark liquid "hazard" case, and a silicone "waffle" case sporting the tagline, Friends Don't Lie. With CASETiFY's customization tools, you can personalize your case with a new upside down text, inspired by the Stranger Things title sequence.