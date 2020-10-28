What you need to know
- It's CASETiFY's first product collaboration with Netflix.
- Get on the virtual waitlist right now.
- The collection goes live on November 6.
CASETiFY and Netflix are teaming up to release a special edition case collection that's inspired by the hit series, Stranger Things. Designs include iconic elements like Hawkins Lab hazard signs, Will's Mind Flayer sketch, Eleven's favorite frozen snack, and more. The cases are launching for various generations of iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch.
The Stranger Things x CASETiFY collection includes new materials, like a glow-in-the-dark liquid "hazard" case, and a silicone "waffle" case sporting the tagline, Friends Don't Lie. With CASETiFY's customization tools, you can personalize your case with a new upside down text, inspired by the Stranger Things title sequence.
According to CASETiFY CEO and Co-founder, Wes Ng:
This collection is dedicated to the superfans who enjoy life's unexpected adventures. The culture around Netflix's beloved show proves the power of an unbreakable bond, and we're proud to give Stranger Things fans a whole new way to rep their love for their favorite iconic characters.
With a waitlist opening today, October 28, the Stranger Things x CASETiFY collection officially launches on Friday, November 6 beginning at 12:00 a.m. EST with prices starting at $25.
To reserve a spot in the Stranger Things x CASETiFY collection virtual waitlist, granting early access to the collection on launch day, visit the official website.
CASETiFY is expected to release more information about the collection in the coming days.
