Feral Interactive has announced that Total War: MEDIEVAL II is coming to iOS this spring. In a press release, the company promised gamers that they can look forward to a "bespoke touch control system" when the game lands in the App Store later this year.

While no hard release date has been given, we do have a teaser trailer for the title — a game that will surely already have fans of the genre excited. Feral Interactive also says that the release will be the "full game without compromise."