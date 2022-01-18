Total War MedievalSource: Feral Interactive

What you need to know

  • Total War: MEDIEVAL II is coming to iOS this spring.
  • The new game will be set across three continents during the middle ages.
  • Gamers can expect a "bespoke touch control system" when the game arrives.

Feral Interactive has announced that Total War: MEDIEVAL II is coming to iOS this spring. In a press release, the company promised gamers that they can look forward to a "bespoke touch control system" when the game lands in the App Store later this year.

While no hard release date has been given, we do have a teaser trailer for the title — a game that will surely already have fans of the genre excited. Feral Interactive also says that the release will be the "full game without compromise."

Built on the outstanding success of ROME: Total War™ on mobile, MEDIEVAL II offers even greater depth and replayability than its predecessor. As well as the familiar, compelling mix of massive real-time battles and intricate turn-based strategy, MEDIEVAL II brings more nuanced settlement management, additional agents to conduct state affairs, and more sophisticated campaign mechanics.

Set across three continents during the turbulent Middle Ages, spectacular conflicts and scheming rivals litter the path to power as the great kingdoms of the medieval world vie for supremacy. Be it through diplomacy or conquest, benevolence or fear, players must secure the resources and loyalty to rule an empire from the shores of Western Europe to the sands of the Arabian desert.

Feral Interactive isn't saying which iPhones will be supported but it's expected that any modern device will be good to go. iPad support also seems likely, although there was no specific mention of Apple's tablet in the press release.

