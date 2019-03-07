It's been said that streaming is the way of the future, and Sony has announced a new way for PlayStation 4 users to get their game on. Starting today with the console's latest 6.50 update you will be able to stream your favorite games to any compatible iOS device through the PS4 Remote Play app.

The free app is already up on the iOS App Store for users to download. In order to take advantage of it, your iOS device will need to be running iOS 12.1 or later. Though it is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch, the company recommends that the devices be newer such as the iPhone 7, iPad (6th-generation), and iPad Pro (2nd generation) or later.

This app will only work with high-speed internet via Wi-Fi. You cannot use it with a mobile network. Its store page also notes that it is incompatible with the DualShock controller, so unless you have an iOS MFI controller you'll need to use the on-screen controller built into the app.

Though you will be able to remotely control your PS4, it's noted that this app may not be compatible with all games. Users will also be able to join voice chats using the microphone on their iOS device.

