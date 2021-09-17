Struggling to order an iPhone 13 with Apple Card? It isn't just you!

What you need to know
- Apple's iPhone 13 pre-orders are now live.
- Some people making purchases using Apple Card faced errors.
- Many people had to use another card.
With Apple's iPhone 13 pre-orders now open it seems that a ton of people have been hit by a strange issue that prevented them from placing an order using ..... Apple Card.
As multiple iMore staffers found out, placing an order with an Apple Card simply wouldn't work — with people across Twitter reporting that the only way to get their new iPhone order in was to use another card.
Others found that the iPhone Upgrade Program wasn't working, either.
While the majority of people seem to have placed orders without issue, there's no doubt that has been far from the best iPhone buying process for others. Switching from Apple Card to another is fine for people who have another card to use, but it could prevent orders being placed for plenty of people, unfortunately.
Have you been prevented from making an iPhone purchase this morning? Shout out in the comments.
Review: The Backbone One is the iPhone controller Apple should have made
The Backbone One, with its stellar hardware and clever app, truly transforms your iPhone into a portable gaming console.
Apple appears to have disabled iCloud Private Relay in Russia
Apple has disabled iCloud Private Relay in Russia and we don't know why.
I'll be pre-ordering an iPhone 13 Pro tomorrow — here's why
iPhone pre-orders will be opening up tomorrow morning. I already decided after the announcement that I'll be getting a Sierra Blue 1TB iPhone 13 Pro, and here's why.
Grab one of the best iPhone 13 cases to protect that gorgeous new phone
You're getting the stunning new iPhone 13? Be sure keep it looking great with one of the best iPhone 13 cases.