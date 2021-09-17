Struggling to order an iPhone 13 with Apple Card? It isn't just you!

With Apple's iPhone 13 pre-orders now open it seems that a ton of people have been hit by a strange issue that prevented them from placing an order using ..... Apple Card.

As multiple iMore staffers found out, placing an order with an Apple Card simply wouldn't work — with people across Twitter reporting that the only way to get their new iPhone order in was to use another card.

Got hit but the iPhone preorder bug/problem where, even though I did the setup beforehand and my Apple Card is in good standing, order wouldn’t go through until I used a different card. Weird problem. — David Chartier (@chartier) September 17, 2021

Apple Card processor broken on iPhone pre-order day 🙃 — Zach (@zmknox) September 17, 2021

Citizens One not taking Apple Card was not on my Bingo card for this year’s iPhone cycle. — Craig Hockenberry (@chockenberry) September 17, 2021

Others found that the iPhone Upgrade Program wasn't working, either.

“There’s something you should know” YOU DON’T SAY???? pic.twitter.com/xEb8Iy3gqb — Noah Evans (@ThisIsNoahEvans) September 17, 2021

While the majority of people seem to have placed orders without issue, there's no doubt that has been far from the best iPhone buying process for others. Switching from Apple Card to another is fine for people who have another card to use, but it could prevent orders being placed for plenty of people, unfortunately.

Have you been prevented from making an iPhone purchase this morning? Shout out in the comments.