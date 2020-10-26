Accessory company Studio Neat has announced two new charging docks, both designed for Apple's new MagSafe Charger. They're both made from milled walnut and have a gorgeous matte finish. These aren't the usual plastic docks you might be used to.

There are two docks to choose from. The first looks like a coaster for a cup and is simply there to keep the MagSafe Charger put when you pick up your iPhone – something the magnets normally make impossible.

MagSafe was designed to stick to your iPhone — it is magnetic after all. These docks use the magic of micro suction to keep the MagSafe charger and the dock itself secure to your nightstand or desk, essentially turning MagSafe into a stationary dock.

The second dock also has a place for your to put your Apple Watch charger, keeping the face of the watch at an angle so you can see the time. Both docks will need you to bring your own chargers but they'll make everything look way nicer than before!