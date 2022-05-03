What you need to know
- A brand new book about Tim Cook and Apple debuts today.
- 'After Steve' is a book by Tripp Mickle.
- It promises to reveal "How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul" with incredible new insight and great stories.
A brand new book debuting today promises readers a fresh inside look at one of the world's most secretive companies, and sets out to tell the story of "How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul."
Authored by the Wall Street Journal's Tripp Mickle, the new book is a 500-page look at the relationship between Jony Ive and Tim Cook as they tried to steer the company through the days and months after the passing of Steve Jobs. From the publisher:
Steve Jobs called Jony Ive his "spiritual partner at Apple." The London-born genius was the second-most powerful person at Apple and the creative force who most embodies Jobs's spirit, the man who designed the products adopted by hundreds of millions the world over: the iPod, iPad, MacBook Air, the iMac G3, and the iPhone. In the wake of his close collaborator's death, the chief designer wrestled with grief and initially threw himself into his work designing the new Apple headquarters and the Watch before losing his motivation in a company increasingly devoted more to margins than to inspiration.
Standout stories from the work include work on developing the Apple Watch as the company moved into luxury goods and high fashion, including a $25M tent that may have been the beginning of the end for Ive's time at Apple. It also examines the tension between Tim and Jony's philosophies of operations and cost over design and materials, Scott Forstall and Apple Maps, Jony's move to software design, Apple's fight with the FBI, Tim Cook's deft politics in China, and the U.S., services like Apple Music, why Apple bought Beats, and even Apple Car.
Speaking to over 200 current and former employees and other key figures, the book may be one of the most important works ever penned about the famed Cupertino company.
Inside Apple
After Steve - How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul
Inside Apple like never before.
Tripp Mickle speaks with over 200 former and current Apple executives, telling the dramatic story of Steve Jobs' passing and demonstrating in his words "How Apple Became a Trillion-Dollar Company and Lost Its Soul."
