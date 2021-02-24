In his latest video, Prosser notes reports of an iMac redesign, and that Apple isn't just coming with a redesign, but nostalgia too. That's because, on top of similar design language to Apple's Pro Display XDR and the new iPad, there are some new colors apparently on the way. In a stunning concept pictured below, Prosser might well have revealed the upcoming redesign of the iMac, based on leaks from various sources.

A brand new story from serial Apple leaker Jon Prosser has revealed what could be the next design of Apple's brand new iMac featuring five color choices. We also got a look at Apple's rumored upcoming Mac Pro 'mini'.

That's right, Prosser says that current prototypes for the new iMac use the same five colors as iPad Air, black, white, green, blue, and rose gold. Now, as Prosser notes, these are only prototype machines, so there is no certainty that Apple will release all or any of the rumored colors, however whilst a little more "out there" than some of Apple's other designs, if the iPad colors have proven popular then Apple may want to capitalize on that success.

Prosser also shared images of a concept based on Apple's rumored upcoming Mac Pro 'mini', which looks a bit like Apple's old G4 cubes, described to Prosser by his sources as 3-4 Mac Minis stacked on top of each other.

The news reflects the recent reports about Apple's upcoming iMac plans, notably from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. From that report:

A new Bloomberg report claims that Apple has a whole raft of new products in the works across the iMac, Mac Pro, and display lineups. Including a replacement for the popular $999 Thunderbolt Display. Starting with the iMacs, Bloomberg's report says that Apple is working on versions to replace the existing 21.5-inch and 27-inch models, although it isn't clear what the sizes will be for the new models. The design will be all-new, with something more closely resembling the Pro Display XDR aesthetic, the report claims.

Gurman says the new models will have much thinner bezels and no chin so as to reflect the design of the Pro Display XDR, along with a flat back as depicted in the latest concept from Prosser. Gurman reports that two new iMacs will replace the current 21.5-inch and 27-inch models.

Not only that, but Gurman also reported, like Prosser, that Apple has a new Mac Pro in the works, at least one of which is a smaller model featuring Apple silicon:

One version is a direct update to the current Mac Pro and will continue to use the same design as the version launched in 2019. Apple has discussed continuing to use Intel processors for that model rather than moving to its own chips. The second version, however, will use Apple's own processors and be less than half the size of the current Mac Pro. The design will feature a mostly aluminum exterior and could invoke nostalgia for the Power Mac G4 Cube, a short-lived smaller version of the Power Mac, an earlier iteration of the Mac Pro.

Apple is also expected to release a new cheaper monitor to replace Apple's Thunderbolt Display, which was discontinued in 2016.