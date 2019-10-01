What you need to know
- Subway Surfers Airtime is now available on Snapchat.
- It supports multiplayer up to 10 people.
- It's the Snaphchat version of Snap Games' smash hit Subway Surfers.
One of the most popular free games on iOS, Subway Surfers, has today been released as a multiplayer game on Snapchat. The launch today was announced via Engadget who said:
Snap is adding a multiplayer version of Subway Surfers to the Games platform it launched back in April. The company created Snap Games to give you a quick way to play with friends from within the chat window -- all you need to do is tap on the "rocket" icon on the chat bar to launch it. Snapchat's version of the popular mobile game is called Subway Surfers Airtime, and like the other titles in the franchise, it's an endless runner where you'll have to surf, slide, jump over and avoid obstacles on your board as the screen scrolls sideways.
CEO of developer SYBO games said:
"We're thrilled to expand the Subway Surfers franchise and partner with Snap Games on this exclusive release. It's a win-win to work with a like-minded company that is committed to fun and offer our fans on Snapchat an opportunity to extend the SubSurf lifestyle."
You can check out the trailer for the new release below!