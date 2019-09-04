In Super Kirby Clash, up to four players can team up together with unique roles, and the objective is to take down tough bosses. Each boss has their own strengths and weaknesses, so it's up to the players to determine what those are and to pick the best job to get the job done.

Nintendo has unveiled a new Kirby game today for the Nintendo Switch, dubbed Super Kirby Clash. The game is available now on the Nintendo eShop, and it's "free to start."

You can puff up with powerful boosts by crafting your own weapons, or use Gem Apples. The Gem Apples are the game's in-game currency, and they are earned by playing the game, but can also be bought with real-world money through micro transactions in the eShop. Gem Apples can be used to help restore Vigor (a resource that recharges over time like stamina), unlock new quests to take on, and can be traded for weapons, armor, support items, and stickers.

Super Kirby Clash also has amino support for compatible figurines. Tapping these Kirby amiibo on your NFC reader nets you extra fragments to craft even more gear.

Since Super Kirby Clash is a co-op game with up to three other people (four total including you), you can play locally on a single Switch by passing along Joy-Con controllers, or playing online if you have an active Nintendo Switch Online subscription.

Super Kirby Clash is available right now on the Nintendo eShop for free. There are optional micro transactions for Gem Apples and other in-game items.