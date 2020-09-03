At long last the rumors of some classic Super Mario remasters have become official. Nintendo has confirmed Super Mario 3D All-Stars is coming to Nintendo Switch, bringing with it remasters of Super Mario 64, Sunshine, and Galaxy.

What's interesting about the remasters is that they will only be available for a limited time. Nintendo notes: "Super Mario 3D All-Stars will be available as a limited-run retail edition and a digital edition that is available for a limited time until the end of March 2021." It's unclear what the reasoning behind this is.

In addition to Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Nintendo is also celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Mario franchise with a new Super Mario-branded Game & Watch handheld system, which is set to release on November 13 for $49.99. It comes with Super Mario Bros. and Super Mario Bros: The Lost Levels.

And not to be left out of the battle royale genre, Super Mario Bros. 35 is an upcoming game for Nintendo Switch Online members that turns Mario levels into 35-player battle royales, available on October 1. All of this was announced during the Super Mario 35th Anniversary Direct that Nintendo dropped.

Though Super Mario 3D All-Stars is expected to release on September 18, 2020, launch dates are subject to change due to COVID-19.