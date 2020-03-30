If you've been hoping for some older Mario games to be playable on modern hardware, we've got great news. A new report from VGC states that Nintendo is planning multiple Super Mario remasters later in 2020 as part of the Mario franchise's 35th anniversary.

Eurogamer then confirmed this report with its sources, further detailing Nintendo's plans. Per Eurogamer, the planned remasters include Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine, Super Mario Galaxy and Super Mario 3D World. Gematsu has also received credible reports on the matter. Eurogamer sources also state that a new Paper Mario is planned for sometime later in the year.

We'll have to wait and see exactly what gets announced, especially with so many games and announcements being delayed due to the ongoing pandemic. We'll be sure to keep you updated on which of these reports come true and what games are announced as the year continues.