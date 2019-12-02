Super Mario Maker 2 is a Nintendo Switch Exclusive that allows you to not only play levels created by other users, but those you're created and shared yourself. There is an endless variety available and some of them are quite challenging. On December 5, it's getting "A Legendary Update" which adds dash blocks, frozen coins, and much more. However, the star of the show has to be the Master Sword.

You can read about the major additions below. If you're dying to know more about the Master Sword, we'll tell you that it allows Mario to transform into Link from The Legend of Zelda series.

The new Master Sword will be available to use exclusively in the 8-bit Super Mario Bros. style. Mario will transform into Link, equipped with a new set of moves like attacking with a sword, shooting arrows, and dropping bombs.

With the Master Sword, Mario, now Link, can shoot far off switches that Mario would normally not be able to hit. The new down-thrust move will defeat usually protected enemies like spike-covered Spinies that can easily kill Mario. Lastly, with bombs, you can always blow up select walls instead of jumping around them.

The Dash Block is only available in the Super Mario 3D World style and gives Mario a major speed burst when stepped on.

The Frozen Coin is a coin surrounded by ice. You have to throw a fireball at it after picking up a flower if you want to collect it. Fire-based enemies can also thaw it.

The P Block and Switch turn invisible P Blocks to platforms or vice versa.

The Spike enemy spews massive spike balls and launches them at Mario. If you're in a snowy environment, the Spike automatically throws snowballs instead.

Remember those tall cacti called Pokey? Well, you can place these tall enemies in your game and make them as tall as you want after this update.

The game is getting a new Ninji Speedruns mode where you need to complete a level in a short amount of time. They'll be new courses designed by Nintendo every week.

This update to Super Mario Maker 2 sounds incredible and we can't wait to play it in a few days. Let's hope that Nintendo doesn't stop at just adding the Master Sword because gamers have been asking for a Zelda Maker for years. Could this be a potential tease for that? Only time will tell. Until then, you can enjoy transforming Mario into Link.