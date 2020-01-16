Today, Sakurai unveiled the last character in the first Fighter's Pass for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. It's none other than Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses . Byleth is ranged character, capable of dishing out heavy damage and keeping opponents on their toes. Byleth also has alternate costumes letting you swap between male and female, including some costumes themed after the different houses in the game. You can check out the full presentation below.

Byleth is scheduled to be added on January 28. The DLC pack also adds a map for Garreg Mach monastery, as well as eleven music tracks. Coinciding with the arrival of this DLC is the addition of more Mii costumes, including one for Cuphead!

While Byleth is the final character in the first Fighter's Pass, there is officially a second Fighter's Pass coming. This time, there'll be six characters, who are all scheduled to be added by the end of 2021. All of the fighters have already been determined, so begging for any additional characters isn't going to change who gets picked. As for who the next wave is composed of, we'll just have to wait and see.