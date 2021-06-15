As with previous characters, Game Director Masahiro Sakurai will give fans a closer look at the characters as we get closer to the release date.

Announced during Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct , the latest fighter of the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighter Pass Vol.2 have been revealed, and it's Kazuya from Tekken. A release date wasn't announced, but players can expect more information later this month.

The new character rounds out a packed Fighters Pass that includes ARMS' MinMin, Minecraft's Steve, Final Fantasy's Sephiroth and Xenoblade 2's Pyra and Mythra. Fighter Pass Vol.2 is available now for $30, or individually for $5.99.

You can also buy the first fighter pack on the eShop for $24.99. That pack includes Joker from Persona 5, Banjo & Kazooie, Multiple heroes from Dragon Quest, Terry Bogard from King of Fighters, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the biggest Super Smash Bros. ever and one of the best fighting games on the Nintendo Switch. In our review of the famous crossover fighter, we said "The gameplay is so close to perfect, the roster is staggeringly large, and the spirit system adds infinitely unique gameplay."