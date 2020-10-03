What you need to know
- Today, Director Masahiro Sakurai shared more information about Minecraft Steve and Alex in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
- Minecraft Steve and Alex have a release date of October 13, 2020.
- Four more fighters remain in the second Fighters Pass.
During a presentation ahead of Minecraft Live, Director Masahiro Sakurai talked in depth about what Minecraft Steve and Alex are bringing to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Steve and Alex have several unique abilities, such as different breakable weapons, crafting, the ability to mine materials and more. You can watch the full presentation below.
We even get to see what Kirby looks like when he swallows Steve or Alex:
Finally, Sakurai confirmed that the release date for Minecraft Steve and Alex in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set for October 13, 2020.
Keeping track of every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will continue to get more and more challenging, as there are four more characters remaining in the second Fighters Pass. The other character in the second Fighters Pass is Min Min from Arms. Whoever is added next has already been decided, so asking or begging isn't going to change anything.
Easy money
$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card
Simple and easy.
Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.
It's time to Smash!
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The biggest roster ever
Pick your favorite character from a huge roster of over 70 characters, and duke it out on dozens of battlefields. You can even play through World of Light and collect Spirits to enhance your fighter's abilities in battle!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple planning Arcade titles to rival 'Breath of the Wild'
Twitter leaker Fudge says Apple Arcade is getting "big money" poured into it, and that Apple has titles in the works to rival the likes of 'Breath of the Wild'. This is fuelling development of an A14X-like Apple TV and an Apple game controller.
ETA's iOS 14 widgets tell you exactly how long it'll take to get places
Need to know how long it will take to get to Starbucks at all times? Put your ETA on your Home screen.
The iPhone event is coming — here's what I want to see in the iPhone 12
The iPhone 12 will be here before you know it. Here’s some things that I hope to see in Apple’s next generation handset.
Peacefully game on your Switch Lite with these great headphones
There are a ton of headphones and earbuds out on the market, but what's the best for your Nintendo Switch Lite? Don't worry, no matter what's your style or budget, there's something for everyone here.