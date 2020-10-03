Super Smash Bros Ultimate Minecraft Steve ImageSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

  • Today, Director Masahiro Sakurai shared more information about Minecraft Steve and Alex in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.
  • Minecraft Steve and Alex have a release date of October 13, 2020.
  • Four more fighters remain in the second Fighters Pass.

During a presentation ahead of Minecraft Live, Director Masahiro Sakurai talked in depth about what Minecraft Steve and Alex are bringing to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Steve and Alex have several unique abilities, such as different breakable weapons, crafting, the ability to mine materials and more. You can watch the full presentation below.

We even get to see what Kirby looks like when he swallows Steve or Alex:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Kirby MinecraftSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

Finally, Sakurai confirmed that the release date for Minecraft Steve and Alex in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is set for October 13, 2020.

Keeping track of every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will continue to get more and more challenging, as there are four more characters remaining in the second Fighters Pass. The other character in the second Fighters Pass is Min Min from Arms. Whoever is added next has already been decided, so asking or begging isn't going to change anything.

