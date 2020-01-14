Ready for the speculation around Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next character to (very briefly) come to an end? Then get ready, because the next DLC addition to the roster is being unveiled by Masahiro Sakurai on January 16. The stream will start at 6:00 a.m. PT/ 9:00 a.m. ET and run for about 35 min.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU

While this is the final character in the Fighter's Pass, it won't be the last addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. At a past Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that even more characters are going to be added once the Fighter's Pass is done, so fans can continue to speculate and hope regarding new additions for a long, long time.

As of September 2019, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 15 million copies, making it the best-selling fighting game of all time.