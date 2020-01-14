What you need to know
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has added several new characters through DLC packs .
- Another new character is being revealed on January 16.
- This completes the Fighter's Pass but there will be more DLC characters in the future.
- You can grab Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for $60 on Amazon.
Ready for the speculation around Super Smash Bros. Ultimate's next character to (very briefly) come to an end? Then get ready, because the next DLC addition to the roster is being unveiled by Masahiro Sakurai on January 16. The stream will start at 6:00 a.m. PT/ 9:00 a.m. ET and run for about 35 min.
Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU— Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020
While this is the final character in the Fighter's Pass, it won't be the last addition to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. At a past Nintendo Direct, Nintendo confirmed that even more characters are going to be added once the Fighter's Pass is done, so fans can continue to speculate and hope regarding new additions for a long, long time.
As of September 2019, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold over 15 million copies, making it the best-selling fighting game of all time.
New fighters
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
The roster just keeps growing and growing
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate had the biggest roster for the series to date upon release, and it just keeps getting bigger. Banjo & Kazooie are both now available in it, and Nintendo announced that Fatal Fury's Terry will be joining them next.
