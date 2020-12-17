Super Smash Bros Ultimate Sephiroth StabSource: Nintendo (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22.
  • There's a limited time mode where you can unlock Sephiroth early.
  • Sephiroth is the third character included in the second Fighters Pass.

Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Final Fantasy alike were stunned to see the Game Awards 2020 reveal that Sephiroth is the next character joining the fight. He brings a unique moveset with an extremely wide attack range.

You can check out Sephiroth in action below, as explained by none other than Sakurai:

We've also got a look at how Kirby appears when he gets ahold of Sephiroth:

Super Smash Bros Ultimate Sephiroth KirbySource: Nintendo

Sephiroth comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22 as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. With that said, there's a limited time challenge mode allowing you to unlock him early, which will be available starting today through December 22.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Other new characters as part of the second pass so far include Steve from Minecraft and Min Min from Arms. Keeping track of every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is starting to get tricky and there's three more characters yet to come as part of the second Fighters Pass.

Easy money

$20 Nintendo Switch Currency Card

Simple and easy.

Nintendo Switch currency lets you buy digital games and add-ons without the hassle of physical copies and needing to swap game cards. Simply load up your currency and you're good to start grabbing games.

It's time to Smash!

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

The biggest roster ever

Pick your favorite character from a huge roster of over 70 characters, and duke it out on dozens of battlefields. You can even play through World of Light and collect Spirits to enhance your fighter's abilities in battle!

Get More Switch

Nintendo Switch

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.