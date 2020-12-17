What you need to know Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22.

There's a limited time mode where you can unlock Sephiroth early.

Sephiroth is the third character included in the second Fighters Pass.

Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Final Fantasy alike were stunned to see the Game Awards 2020 reveal that Sephiroth is the next character joining the fight. He brings a unique moveset with an extremely wide attack range. You can check out Sephiroth in action below, as explained by none other than Sakurai:

We've also got a look at how Kirby appears when he gets ahold of Sephiroth:

