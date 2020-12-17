What you need to know
- Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22.
- There's a limited time mode where you can unlock Sephiroth early.
- Sephiroth is the third character included in the second Fighters Pass.
Fans of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Final Fantasy alike were stunned to see the Game Awards 2020 reveal that Sephiroth is the next character joining the fight. He brings a unique moveset with an extremely wide attack range.
You can check out Sephiroth in action below, as explained by none other than Sakurai:
We've also got a look at how Kirby appears when he gets ahold of Sephiroth:
Sephiroth comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on December 22 as part of the Fighters Pass Vol. 2. With that said, there's a limited time challenge mode allowing you to unlock him early, which will be available starting today through December 22.
Other new characters as part of the second pass so far include Steve from Minecraft and Min Min from Arms. Keeping track of every character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is starting to get tricky and there's three more characters yet to come as part of the second Fighters Pass.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
