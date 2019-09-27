The survey was multiple response, which is why the overall percentage total is greater than 100. The full breakdown of the suvery was as follows:

A Counterpoint consumer survey released yesterday shows that 57% of U.S. consumers surveyed would choose AirPods as their future preference for wireless headphones.

Counterpoint suggested that the reasons for Apple's strong performance were; ease of use, comfort, fit and portability . Not only that, consumers as a whole also prefer true wireless technology over simply wireless earphones thanks to better sound quality, portability and convenience.

Almost 3 out of 5 respondents to the survey already had a pair of wireless earphones/headpones. Half had bought/recieved them more than a year ago and almost 40% said they were willing to buy. in the next year. THe most appealing features of wireless headphones were thought to be assistants like Siri, as well as active noice canellation. (ANC)

As you can see though, it wasn't all good news for Apple, as only a quarter of people surveyed said they would consider Apple owned Beats as a choice.