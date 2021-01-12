Survival Z ScreenshotSource: Ember Entertainment

  • Survival Z will mix the roguelike and tower defense genres when it arrives on Apple Arcade soon.

Apple Arcade is getting a new roguelike game. It's also getting a new tower defense game. But perhaps surprisingly, they're both the same game – Survival Z by Ember Entertainment will be coming to the App Store soon via Apple Arcade.

The thought of a roguelike being mixed with a tower defense game isn't something that I thought I wanted, but the more I think about it and check out the gorgeous screenshots, the more I think I was wrong.

After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain.

Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies.

Survival Z ScreenshotSource: Ember Entertainment

Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, gamers will enjoy more than 15 playable characters across 50 different levels. The nature of the game means you shouldn't encounter the same route twice which is something that definitely won't harm replayability!

I don't have the exact release date for Survival Z, but you can find it in the App Store now. Make sure you're signed up to be notified when it's available!

