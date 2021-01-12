What you need to know
- Survival Z will mix the roguelike and tower defense genres when it arrives on Apple Arcade soon.
Apple Arcade is getting a new roguelike game. It's also getting a new tower defense game. But perhaps surprisingly, they're both the same game – Survival Z by Ember Entertainment will be coming to the App Store soon via Apple Arcade.
The thought of a roguelike being mixed with a tower defense game isn't something that I thought I wanted, but the more I think about it and check out the gorgeous screenshots, the more I think I was wrong.
After the event, humanity lies on the brink while zombies dominate the landscape! You are a survivor. Armed with your wits and bravado, you are determined to save all who remain.
Your goal is clear: find survivors and seek out a way to exterminate the undead menace. Choose your way along randomly generated routes to build and battle your way through environments crawling with zombies.
Available for iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV, gamers will enjoy more than 15 playable characters across 50 different levels. The nature of the game means you shouldn't encounter the same route twice which is something that definitely won't harm replayability!
I don't have the exact release date for Survival Z, but you can find it in the App Store now. Make sure you're signed up to be notified when it's available!
Game on!
Apple Arcade
Unlimited games, one price
Apple Arcade has over a hundred premium games with more added regularly each week. There is something here for everyone, and it only costs $5 a month for all you can game!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
iPad Pro render leak confirms upcoming design to be unveiled in March
Leaked CAD designs for the next iPad Pro confirm it will look much the same as previous models, only a few millimeters different in length and width.
Apple shares three short ads touting iPhone privacy and recycling
Apple isn't taking part in CES, but that doesn't mean it doesn't have anything to say.
Review: The eco-friendly LifeProof WĀKE iPhone case offers oceanic benefits
Not only is the LifeProof WĀKE a nice-looking iPhone case, but it's made from over 85% ocean-based recycled plastic.
These smoke and CO detectors work seamlessly with Siri and HomeKit
So you've automated your lighting, your blinds, your thermostat, your dog's feeding schedule, etc. What's left? Well, why not add some smarts to your smoke detector with these HomeKit-enabled options?