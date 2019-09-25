What you need to know
- Hori is making two different Mario Kart racing wheels.
- One wheel is the standard model, while the other is a deluxe version.
- The wheels also come with foot pedals.
- These accessories will work with Nintendo Switch and PC.
- The wheels are currently available for pre-order at Play-Asia.
- They release in Japan in November.
- We don't know when or if these wheels will make it to the western hemisphere.
Hori, an accessory maker known for making several officially-licensed Nintendo Switch products, has revealed they are making Mario Kart 8 Racing Wheels. There are two different wheels and they both come with pedals. One wheel is more simple and has been called the "standard" model, while the other has several more buttons and looks to be more of a deluxe version. They've been listed for pre-order at Play-Asia. So far, these accessories have only been announced for a November release in Japan, but we hope they'll be making their way to other parts of the world soon. However, there's no guarantee that they will come to the U.S.
These wheels are supposedly going to work with both the Nintendo Switch and PC. We don't know if this is just to increase their compatibility and make them more likely to get purchased, or if Nintendo is planning on releasing anything for PC.
Since the official name for these wheel controllers includes "Mario Kart 8" in the title, we won't assume that this hints towards a new Mario Kart 9 game coming any time soon, though it still could be a possibility. After all, Mario Kart 8 originally released in 2014 for the Wii U, which makes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe more of a rerelease for Switch. Since it's been five years since the last game released, it seems we're due for a new entry in the series. I guess we'll just have to wait and see what happens.
