Hori, an accessory maker known for making several officially-licensed Nintendo Switch products, has revealed they are making Mario Kart 8 Racing Wheels. There are two different wheels and they both come with pedals. One wheel is more simple and has been called the "standard" model, while the other has several more buttons and looks to be more of a deluxe version. They've been listed for pre-order at Play-Asia. So far, these accessories have only been announced for a November release in Japan, but we hope they'll be making their way to other parts of the world soon. However, there's no guarantee that they will come to the U.S.

These wheels are supposedly going to work with both the Nintendo Switch and PC. We don't know if this is just to increase their compatibility and make them more likely to get purchased, or if Nintendo is planning on releasing anything for PC.