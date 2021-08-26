You can see how Syd fares in the second episode of Play, Pause, Delete on the official Apple YouTube channel below:

This is Play, Pause, Delete. A game show where we ask your favorite artists to make the tough decisions about music, culture, and everything in between. The rules are simple: We'll give them three options from a series of personalized categories and watch as they select one to play, one to pause on, and one to delete.

Today, Apple premiered the second episode of its new game show Play, Pause, Delete. Syd, a "Los Angeles native and soulful singer" stars in the new episode.

The first episode, which starred rapper Coi Leray, debuted on the Apple YouTube channel earlier this month. It's still unclear if Apple will bring the new series to some of its other services like Apple TV+ or Apple Music.

Earlier this month, it was revealed that Carpool Karaoke: The Series would be coming to Apple TV+ for the first time. While the first four seasons of the show are currently living on Apple Music, the upcoming fifth season will live on Apple TV+ instead. The report did say that the first four seasons will also be available on Apple TV+.

So, while Play, Pause, Delete is still on YouTube, it could make its way to another service at some point.