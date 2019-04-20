Synology, makers of the Diskstation networked attached storage (NAS) appliances, reached out to me to see if I'd like to take a look at its DS1019+ ($650 on Amazon) for use in your home or small office, or as a home backup solution. We at iMore have already given it a rave review and I have been a user of the DS1513+ since 2014 and since I just love that machine so much I jumped at the offer.

More than just a NAS

I'll be going over a series of articles that detail the hardware setup, the software setup, migration from an older Diskstation, how to enable Time Machine backups on the NAS, setting up a media server, and likely more! I'm actually reticent to limit my description of the Diskstation to nearly a backup repository. I also use it for my VPN (in and out of my network), my mail server, dynamic IP resolution, SSH server, DHCP server, router, Plex server, and torrent client. And since it runs a custom GNU/Linux as the OS, I can log into the device directly and do other more hacky Linux things via an SSH shell.

With all that said, let's see how to set up the hardware!

DS1019+ specifications

The DS1019+ comes with a 64bit Intel Celeron Quad core that boosts up to 2.3 GHz and 8GB of DDR3L of RAM. Without an optional expansion unit, the DS1019+ can house 5x 14TB HDDs for up to 70TB or storage.

2x Gigabit LAN ports, 2x USB 3.0 ports and an eSata port for your externally connected devices.