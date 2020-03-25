T-Mobile has been working with Apple Pay for a little while now. It was the first wireless carrier in the United States to offer 3% Daily Cash to customers using Apple Pay to make purchases in its retail stores. Now, it's bringing those rewards to customers paying their monthly bill and making purchases online.

As spotted by some customers and posted to Reddit, T-Mobile is now allowing you to pay your monthly bill using Apple Pay. You'll also be able to use Apple Pay when making purchases on its website as well as its iOS app.

This is a nice upgrade, especially for Apple Card cardholders. T-Mobile is one of the merchants participating in offering Apple Card customers 3% Daily Cash, so if you use your Apple Card to pay your monthly bill using Apple Pay, you'll get 3% Daily Cash back from just paying your phone bill.

If you are currently set up for automatic bill payments with T-Mobile and want to change your payment method over to Apple Pay, you'll need to set that up in your account.