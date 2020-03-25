What you need to know
- T-Mobile now accepts Apple Pay on its website and mobile app.
- Customers can now pay their monthly bill using Apple Pay.
- Apple Card customers can now earn 3% Daily Cash on their monthly bill.
T-Mobile has been working with Apple Pay for a little while now. It was the first wireless carrier in the United States to offer 3% Daily Cash to customers using Apple Pay to make purchases in its retail stores. Now, it's bringing those rewards to customers paying their monthly bill and making purchases online.
As spotted by some customers and posted to Reddit, T-Mobile is now allowing you to pay your monthly bill using Apple Pay. You'll also be able to use Apple Pay when making purchases on its website as well as its iOS app.
This is a nice upgrade, especially for Apple Card cardholders. T-Mobile is one of the merchants participating in offering Apple Card customers 3% Daily Cash, so if you use your Apple Card to pay your monthly bill using Apple Pay, you'll get 3% Daily Cash back from just paying your phone bill.
If you are currently set up for automatic bill payments with T-Mobile and want to change your payment method over to Apple Pay, you'll need to set that up in your account.
New macOS 10.15.4 warnings are a shot across the bow for kernel extensions
macOS 10.15 Catalina is the last big release that will allow users to install kernel extensions. And with macOS 10.15.4, Apple has started to warn people if they're running one of them.
You can now customize reference modes on Apple's Pro Display XDR
Apple has released new firmware for its Pro Display XDR that will allow users to customize their reference modes.
Supplier demand for Apple's new scissor mechanism is 'positive'
DigiTimes reports that suppliers are ramping up production of Apple's new Magic keyboard with scissor-switch mechanism despite coronavirus concerns.
Want to use your USB devices with your new MacBook Air? Get one of these!
Use your USB microphone, flash drive, or even charge your older devices with these USB-C adapters.