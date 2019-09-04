What you need to know
- Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is a single player first or third-person action game published by LucasArts and Aspyr Media Inc.
- Jedi Outcast originally released in 2002 for PC, GameCube, and Xbox.
- During a Nintendo Direct, Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast was announced for the Nintendo Switch.
- Sony also tweeted that Jedi Outcast would be coming to PS4.
- Jedi Outcast will arrive on either platform on September 24, 2019.
Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast is a single player action game that can be played in either first or third-person. It was originally developed by Raven Software and published by LucasArts in 2002 for PC, Mac, GameCube, and Xbox.
If you've been wanting to replay this Star Wars classic you're in luck. Both Nintendo and Sony announced that Jedi Outcast will be coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4 on September 24, 2019.
Jedi, you are our only hope! A former student of Luke Skywalker has betrayed the Jedi Academy & it’s up to the New Republic's Kyle Katarn to restore order. The full single player experience of Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast strikes back on #NintendoSwitch 9/24. pic.twitter.com/C8mqMGvMjW— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) September 4, 2019
The force is with classic adventure Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, landing on PS4 Sept. 24 with modernized controls. pic.twitter.com/Mb448GXyWA— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 4, 2019
This is arguably the most popular game in the franchise following Star Wars: Dark Forces, Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II, and Mysteries of the Sith. You play as Kyle Katarn — a smuggler-turned-Jedi — who must take on powerful foes to keep the galaxy safe from dark forces. This is seriously the best game for any Star Wars fan who wanted to see Han Solo wielding a lightsaber, because that's basically who the protagonist is.
During the course of your adventure, you'll come across familiar characters from the original Star Wars trilogy, like Luke Skywalker and Lando Calrissian. Geek out as you improve your force powers and become a legendary Jedi.
