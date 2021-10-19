Target has today announced it is expanding its Apple shop-in-shop experience for the holiday season.

In a press release the retailer stated:

The holiday season is coming up fast, and that means wish lists and tech gifts are top of mind. We've got you covered with even more dedicated Apple at Target shop-in-shop locations, plus Bullseye's Top Tech list — the coolest, most-wanted gifts and gadgets for all your loved ones.

Nikhil Nayar, senior vice president of hardlines at Target said "With the expanded Apple at Target shop-in-shop experiences, we're elevating this even further. And coupled with the added convenience of our same-day fulfillment services and new price match guarantee all season long, guests know they can turn to Target with confidence during the holidays, whether that's in-store or online."

Target is more than doubling the number of shop-in-shop locations from 17 to 36. It lets customers check out products like all of its best iPhones including the iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods, HomePods, Apple TV, and more.

Target has its own specially-trained Target Tech Consultants for its Apple experiences. The company first announced its shop-in-shop experiences earlier this year. At the time stating "the retail collaboration builds on Target and Apple's more than 15-year relationship by combining Apple's latest products with the convenient shopping experience and fulfillment services Target's guests love. The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products."

It means Target will be a great destination for folks looking to get their hands on all the best Apple products in the run-up to holidays this year.