Target has today unveiled a brand new Apple shopping experience for its stores, rolling out later this month.

In a press release the company stated:

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) today announced an enhanced Apple shopping experience for its guests. The new shopping experience debuts online and will begin rolling out in select locations this month, with additional locations scheduled to roll out by the end of this fall. The retail collaboration builds on Target and Apple's more than 15-year relationship by combining Apple's latest products with the convenient shopping experience and fulfillment services Target's guests love. The new shopping destination offers an even easier way to shop for Apple products at Target by bringing these products and accessories together in one space that has been designed for guests to experience new products through demonstrations and knowledgeable Target Tech Consultants, who will receive specialized training from Apple.

The new dedicated space will have an assortment of Apple products, and new lighting and fixture displays for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, AirPods, HomePod, Apple TV, and more. There will also be a dedicated Apple experience online through Target.com and the store's app. Customers will also get 5% off all Apple purchases using their Target RedCard.

The new experience is coming to 17 stores this month, including stores in California, Oklahoma, Texas, Florida, and New York. Target's chief growth officer, Christina Hennington said "Apple products are popular with Target's guests, and this new, dedicated shopping experience offers enhanced service and expanded offerings, building on our strength as a go-to destination for electronics. This new model was created with Target's guests in mind, and we'll continue to learn and enhance the experience through future rollouts later this year."