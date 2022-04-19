Electronics firm TCL has announced a number of new televisions that will all be powered by Google TV but come with support for Apple's AirPlay 2 and HomeKit built in.

The new televisions were first reported by FlatpanelsHD which was able to get some hands-on time with them. The new C735, C835, and C935 series start at just 43 inches in size and come with a range of features. Two of those features are the aforementioned HomeKit and AirPlay 2 support.

The addition of HomeKit support will allow people to add their TV to HomeKit scenes as well as use Siri to control it. AirPlay 2 means that people will be able to throw their video, music, and other media from an iPhone, iPad, or Mac and have it appear on-screen. None of this will require additional cabling and it's all pretty sweet. The TV will also support Google Chromecast and Google Home, giving users the best of both worlds and the ability to use the same TV should they ever switch ecosystems.

It is worth noting that TCL's Google TVs – like Sony's – also support Chromecast and Google Home meaning that you get both Apple and Google's casting and home automation features in the same package.

TCL told FlatpanelsHD that the new TV offerings will go on sale in Europe in April and May, although full pricing hasn't yet been made available.