iFixit has posted a step-by-step teardown of the Apple Watch Series 6. In its teardown, the team has discovered that the new watch boasts a bigger battery and a bigger Taptic Engine than its predecessor.

Concerning the battery, iFixit has discovered that Apple's newest 44mm watch features a 3.5% bigger battery than its predecessor, while the 40mm battery gets an even bigger boost at an 8.5% increase.