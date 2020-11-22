One item we're especially interested to see: the wider L-shaped battery—especially because we were bummed by the boring rectangle in the Pro. The Max alone holds onto an L, but, hey, other iPhones? You're still a W in your own special way.

In a blog post , iFixit has published its teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max . One interesting part of the new phone was how big the L-shaped battery was inside the case.

They also show off the new wide camera with its larger sensor and sensor-shift image stabilization system.

With X-ray vision, we see that the standard wide's sensor is definitely bigger. We can also clearly see the four magnets surrounding it—telltale signs of Apple's brand-new sensor-shift image stabilization system.

The new size of the wide camera, according to iFixit, may be the reason the new technology was not able to be included in the regular-sized iPhone 12 Pro.