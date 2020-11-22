Ifixit Iphone 12 Pro Max TeardownSource: iFixit

What you need to know

  • iFixit has published its teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
  • The teardown shows off the new camera system and battery.

In a blog post, iFixit has published its teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. One interesting part of the new phone was how big the L-shaped battery was inside the case.

One item we're especially interested to see: the wider L-shaped battery—especially because we were bummed by the boring rectangle in the Pro. The Max alone holds onto an L, but, hey, other iPhones? You're still a W in your own special way.

Ifixit Iphone 12 Pro Teardown BatterySource: iFixit

They also show off the new wide camera with its larger sensor and sensor-shift image stabilization system.

With X-ray vision, we see that the standard wide's sensor is definitely bigger. We can also clearly see the four magnets surrounding it—telltale signs of Apple's brand-new sensor-shift image stabilization system.

The new size of the wide camera, according to iFixit, may be the reason the new technology was not able to be included in the regular-sized iPhone 12 Pro.

Unmasked, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's primary (wide-angle) sensor is... large. Not unlike the phone it lives in. Sometimes we're skeptical when a "Pro" feature only makes it into a larger, more expensive model. But there's a decent chance this sensor wouldn't fit in the cramped corner of the smaller iPhone 12 Pro without compromises. This sensor dwarfs the iPhone 12's. It's 47% larger but with the same 12 MP resolution, so each pixel is larger and captures more light.

Ifixit Iphone 12 Pro Teardown CameraSource: iFixit

You can read about the full teardown on the iFixit website. Check out the live teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max below.