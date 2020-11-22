What you need to know
- iFixit has published its teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max.
- The teardown shows off the new camera system and battery.
In a blog post, iFixit has published its teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max. One interesting part of the new phone was how big the L-shaped battery was inside the case.
One item we're especially interested to see: the wider L-shaped battery—especially because we were bummed by the boring rectangle in the Pro. The Max alone holds onto an L, but, hey, other iPhones? You're still a W in your own special way.
They also show off the new wide camera with its larger sensor and sensor-shift image stabilization system.
With X-ray vision, we see that the standard wide's sensor is definitely bigger. We can also clearly see the four magnets surrounding it—telltale signs of Apple's brand-new sensor-shift image stabilization system.
The new size of the wide camera, according to iFixit, may be the reason the new technology was not able to be included in the regular-sized iPhone 12 Pro.
Unmasked, the iPhone 12 Pro Max's primary (wide-angle) sensor is... large. Not unlike the phone it lives in. Sometimes we're skeptical when a "Pro" feature only makes it into a larger, more expensive model. But there's a decent chance this sensor wouldn't fit in the cramped corner of the smaller iPhone 12 Pro without compromises. This sensor dwarfs the iPhone 12's. It's 47% larger but with the same 12 MP resolution, so each pixel is larger and captures more light.
You can read about the full teardown on the iFixit website. Check out the live teardown of the iPhone 12 Pro Max below.
Apple updates Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur
Apple has released a new version of its Windows Migration Assistant for macOS Big Sur.
Apple teases 'The Oprah Conversation' with Barack Obama in new video
Apple TV+ has a new teaser for Oprah's interview with President Obama and we even get a look at how the whole thing went down remotely.
Apple execs say AR has 'enormous potential' for devices today and tomorrow
In a new interview, Apple's AR execs have said that the technology has 'enormous' potential to help folks in their lives right now and in devices of the future.
Keep that iPhone 12 Pro Max slim and sleek with an ultra thin case
With a slim, trim case you won't have to ruin the sleek design of your iPhone 12 Pro Max. There are many different choices when it comes to thin cases, and we've rounded up the very best.