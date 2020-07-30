Messaging app Telegram has filed an official complaint to the EU, claiming Apple should let iOS users download software outside of the App Store.

As reported by the Financial Times:

In a complaint to EU competition chief Margrethe Vestager, Telegram, which has more than 400m users, said Apple must "allow users to have the opportunity of downloading software outside of the App Store".

Earlier this week, Telegram put up a post in which founder Pavel Durov blasted Apple's App Store, highlighting what he says are "myths" Apple uses to justify its 30% tax on apps.

In its complaint, Telegram reportedly highlighted how in 2016 it restricted the company from launching a gaming platform deemed to violate App Store rules, the report says "Telegram risked being deleted from the App Store and dismantled the venture," and alleged that it was "an example of Apple's capacity to curb innovation thanks to its 'monopolistic power' on the app market."

The complaint describes Apple's 30% cut as "colossal", and that Apple is only able to charge this fee because of its monopoly.

The EU is already handling formal complaints from Spotify and Rakuten, as well as two formal investigations into Apple's App Store and Apple Pay.

Yesterday, Tim Cook defended Apple's App Store at an antitrust hearing stating:

"We treat every developer the same. We have open and transparent rules - it's a rigorous process. Because we care so deeply about privacy and security and quality, we do look at every at every app before it goes on but those rules apply evenly to everyone."