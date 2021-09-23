Tello Family plans combine flexibility, all-in pricing, and great 4G LTE/5G coverage. Build a custom plan for each member of your family, with as much or as little talk, text, and data as they need.

No penalties for downgrading, no extra fees & the overall cost does not go up if you cancel a line. Free hotspot, free texts, and free international calls to 60+ destinations are just some of the freebies included in every plan. Plus, Tello has no contracts & no hidden fees, you have the freedom to come and go as you please.

You'll never pay more than $39/mo for one line of service. Add up to 10 lines and get used to tiny phone bills! Tello phone plans start from only $5/mo for a basic line which is perfect to keep in touch with your kids.

If you're looking for instant savings, now is the time to switch to Tello. All new lines benefit from 25% for the first 6 months of service.

This 25% OFF any phone plan deal is up for grabs until the end of the month, which means it's still time to save big on your family phone bill. This offer is valid for new customers & new lines, until September 30, 2021. Keep the same plan for the first 6 months to keep the discount and pay regular rates going forward.

Thousands of parents rave about Tello Mobile's affordable & reliable phone plans. Join them and start saving today.

You can find more details on Tello's blog and see additional Tello deals.