Yesterday, Apple released a landmark update to its Logic Pro X software, bringing Live Loops, new sampling, and more.

From that report:

Cupertino, California — Apple today unveiled a major update to Logic Pro X with a professional version of Live Loops, a completely redesigned sampling workflow, and new beat-making tools. With its collection of powerful creative features, Logic Pro X 10.5 will be a massive release for all musicians, including those producing electronic music. Headline new features include Live Loops, for using samples and recordings to create sounds using a new musical grid. It's been enhanced with a new Remix FX, featuring "exciting electronic effects like Bitcrusher, filter, gater" and more!

@tldtoday, or Jonathan Morrison, has now spotted an incredible hidden feature in the new Logic Pro X 10.5 update, a template of Billie Eilish's smash hit Ocean Eyes.

In the new Logic Pro X 10.5 update go to file > new from template > demo projects & there's the Ocean Eyes project where you can dive in/dissect and get a look at some of @finneas' master production work

pretty sick 👀



Super awesome. pic.twitter.com/QKiwjL19m2 — Jonathan Morrison 🙋🏻‍♂️ (@tldtoday) May 12, 2020

As you can imagine, the track contains a stunning array of Billie's vocals, instrumentation, and a mammoth bank of vocal layers. Finneas', Billie's brother wrote and produced the song, which has churned out more than 250 million views on YouTube. It charted at 84 on the US Billboard chart and is certified triple platinum in the US and Canada.