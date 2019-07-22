If you like Pokémon games, we've got some pretty interesting news. Today, we learned that Tencent and The Pokémon Company are partnering on new Pokémon games together. Specifically, Tencent Games' TiMi Studio, which is one of their original internal development teams, will work to develop new Pokémon games in partnership with The Pokémon Company. You can see the announcement here (though be aware, the page is in Japanese).

Tencent is a massive corporation and is in fact the largest gaming company in the world, with investments in countless companies all around the world. Given their history developing games for mobile devices, it seems logical that these new Pokémon games will be designed for mobile.

The Pokémon Company is a result of a join investment between Nintendo, Game Freak and Creatures. Nintendo handles the publishing of Pokémon titles for consoles or dedicated handheld gaming devices, Game Freak develops the games and Creatures handles merchandise such as trading cards, while also aiding in the development of the games.

Pokémon as a whole is going incredibly strong right now, with Pokémon GO still bringing in revenue while two new Pokémon games are about to launch on the Nintendo Switch this fall: Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield. While it's still early days in regards to this newly announced partnership, it could be quite big for both companies.