Terraria initially released way back in 2011, but it's such a good game that it's stuck around all these years. Now players can enjoy it on Nintendo Switch either by purchasing a physical copy or acquiring it digitally. The release of the Switch version includes the 1.3 update previously seen on PC and various consoles. Those who play Terraria on their iOS or Android smartphones will receive the free 1.3 update today as well. The manufacturer states that the update includes the following:

Touch-screen support to quickly navigate inventory and add more finesse in building, digging and combat (two Joy-Con controllers required per player)

Up to 8-player online play (Nintendo Switch Online subscription required)

Over 300 enemies to combat, defeat, and plunder for loot

Over 20 Bosses and Events to truly test the player's skills

Endgame Celestial Invasion Event and the Moonlord final boss encounter

Over 20 Biomes and Mini-Biomes to explore, both above and underground – from lush forests to barren deserts to dungeons, the underworld, and even the terrifying Corruption await!

New Expert Mode designed to provide new challenges for even the most seasoned Terraria veterans - with the promise of greater rewards

Updated crafting with multiple added item options

Over 20 NPCs to discover, each providing their own benefits and unique style

More than 800 new items to discover – bringing the total item count to more than 3500!

In-depth building options that are easy to learn, but allow for amazing feats of architecture in the hands of a master

This is one of those games that you can play forever. Each time you create a new game, the map is randomly generated. Something I love is that just about everything you do will result in finding new items. You can then craft said items into armor, weapons, or other gadgets. When you've amassed enough health and gear, you can attempt to take on one of the challenging bosses. If you play long enough, you can even unlock expert mode and take on more enemies and even more difficult bosses.