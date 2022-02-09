Tesla's Design Chief had some shade to through Apple's way.

As spotted by iPhone in Canada, Franz von Holzhausen, Tesla's Chief Designer, was recently on Spike's Car Radio, a podcast hosted by Spike Feresten. During the interview, Holzhausen said that he didn't have much enthusiasm for Apple's future products.

Holzhausen, who has overseen the design of all of Tesla's recent and future vehicles, described Apple's recent products as mere "continuations" of something that had already been created long ago rather than leap products like the iPhone.

"The sad part about Apple products now, is there's nothing to look forward to. I feel like it's just a continuation, it's just kind of a slight refinement on the same thing. So, inspirationally, it's been hard to get super motivated by what they're doing." Franz von Holzhausen has been in charge of design at Tesla since 2008. During that time, he has helmed the design of all of Tesla's currently marketed and upcoming vehicles, including the Model S, Model 3, Model X, Model Y, Cybertruck, Semi, and second-generation Roadster.

Holzhausen did admit to wearing an Apple Watch (which also means he owns an iPhone) but said it is "just because of the fitness side to it. Otherwise, I haven't really found much purpose for that thing."

While many would agree with Holzhausen, it's hard to ignore that, after the iPhone, Apple has introduced the Apple Watch and AirPods, two products that made popular new categories across the technology industry. The company also recently launched Apple silicon for the Mac which has spurred new designs and performance levels for its computer business.

Of course, Holzhausen could also be trying to put down an incoming competitor. Apple has long been rumored to be working on Apple Car, a new electric and autonomous vehicle from the company that could be unveiled as soon as 2025. The new vehicle would, of course, be a direct competitor to Tesla.