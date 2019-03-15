Tesla has a mission: "to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy." One of the places they can have the biggest impact in accomplishing that goal is to put more electric vehicles on the road. It started with the OG Roadster, and then the Model S sedan and Model X crossover — but those were all expensive, luxury vehicles. With the Model 3 sedan, Tesla made possibly its biggest step towards sustainable transportation by putting an affordable and desirable electric vehicle (EV) into the mass market.

There's just one problem: Tesla's biggest market is the United States, and in the US the top six spots in vehicle sales are occupied by trucks and SUVs. The top-selling Ford F-150 pickup truck sold nearly three times as many vehicles as the best-selling sedan (the Toyota Camry). So while the Tesla Model 3 is already the best-selling electric vehicle and best-selling premium car, it wasn't about to make a dent in sales of the Toyota RAV4 or Honda CR-V.

The Tesla Model Y is basically a taller Model 3 with seating for seven.

Enter the Tesla Model Y. Completing the second phase of Tesla's S3XY automotive roll-out, the Model Y is in many respects a taller Model 3. It's built on the same chassis and EV drivetrain and offers basically all the same features. It offers a taller ride height for customers that prefer a higher seating position on the road, a hatchback design, and an optional third row for seating up to seven.

The rest of the car should be very familiar to anybody acquainted with the Model 3. It shares much of the same design language — at first glance, it's hard to tell if you're looking at a 3 or a Y. The two share a whopping 75% of their components, though obviously, most frame and body panels are different. The interior is nearly identical, with a strikingly spartan dashboard layout: steering wheel, 15-inch center display, and a single continuous slot through which air flows over an open-pore wood or white plastic trim piece. Like the Model 3, you have the option of black interior or white.

As this is an all-electric vehicle, the battery and how far you'll get with it is incredibly important. The Model Y will come in four configurations of battery and motor, from the base rear-wheel drive "Standard Range" with a 230-mile range to the 300-mile "Long Range", plus options for All Wheel Drive and a Performance package that'll go from zero to 60mph in 3.5 seconds. As this is largely a bigger Model 3, pricing is quite similar, albeit a bit higher, starting at $39,000 and ranging all the way up to $74,500 for a fully-equipped Performance trim.