EV maker Polestar has confirmed via Twitter, that it's new Polestar 2 will not support Apple CarPlay until "the middle of 2021".

Polestar revealed its new Polestar 2 in February of 2019, its first fully electric car and first volume model. By self-admission, it's designed to compete with the Tesla Model 3. In terms of infotainment, Polestar 2 will be one of the first cars in the world to feature an embedded system based on Android Automotive OS, an announcement that left some iOS users scratching their heads.

Now, in a series of tweets responding to one user querying this, Polestar has confirmed that Apple CarPlay will arrive as an OTA update in... the middle next year.

One user asked Polestar:

Hi @PolestarCars please tell me it's not true that, despite dozens of press releases saying the opposite, the Polestar 2 will not have Apple CarPlay until the middle of next year?

In response Polestar stated:

Apple CarPlay will be available via an OTA update towards the middle of 2021. However, the lack of Apple CarPlay does not restrict any functionality with your iPhone in Polestar 2, with the exception of being able to use Siri, Apple Music, and other iPhone-based functionality.

Yes, you read that correctly. The lack of CarPlay does not restrict functionality with the exception of Siri, Apple Music, and other iPhone-based functionality. So it restricts literally all of the functionality.

Polestar noted that you will still be able to connect your iPhone to the Polestar 2 for calls, contacts and audio streaming via Bluetooth, and said that left out functions like Siri, Apple Music and Apple Maps are technically covered by Polestar 2's own advanced voice control, audio streaming, and navigation.