Apple today updated the TestFlight app, allowing people to have their beta apps update automatically just like they can apps from the App Store.

TestFlight is used by developers to enable them to make beta versions of their apps available to testers, members of the media, and pretty much anyone else.

The newly updated TestFlight also includes the usual stability improvements and bug fixes, of course. But it's the addition of automatic app updates that will be the biggest deal for those of us who have multiple beta apps installed all the time.

Support for automatic updates, ideal for ensuring you're always testing the latest beta build.

Stability improvements and bug fixes.

Users will still be notified when there is a new update for apps because TestFlight notifications pop up every time an updated app is launched. Users will also presumably continue to receive push and email notifications when a new update is released.

The update is available to download from the App Store now and is, of course, free.