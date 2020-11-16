What you need to know
- New Geekbench numbers show an M1-powered MacBook Air emulating x86 instructions faster than any other Mac can run them natively.
The Apple silicon transition is now well and truly underway and with new machines set to begin arriving on the doorsteps of buyers this week, it won't be long before some real-world testing is done. We're relying on bootleg Geekbench scores until then and the early signs are pretty encouraging. Not least in terms of Rosetta 2 and the speed at which it can emulate x86.
New Geekbench scores spotted by MacRumors show that a new MacBook Air is capable of emulating x86 more quickly than any other Mac can run it natively. At least in terms of single-core performance.
Let that sink in for a minute.
The new Rosetta 2 Geekbench results uploaded show that the M1 chip running on a MacBook Air with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of 1,313 and 5,888 respectively. Since this version of Geekbench is running through Apple's translation layer Rosetta 2, an impact on performance is to be expected. Rosetta 2 running x86 code appears to be achieving 78%-79% of the performance of native Apple Silicon code.
Despite the impact on performance, the single-core Rosetta 2 score results still outperforms any other Intel Mac, including the 2020 27-inch iMac with Intel Core i9-10910 @ 3.6GHz.
That's a really positive sign for anyone who had been concerned that running x86 apps on an M1-powered Mac would be troublesome. After all, emulation should take a hit compared to running anything natively. Except when your own in-house chips are running rings around the competition, ti seems.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
HomePod minis are arriving around the world
Those who got their HomePod mini order in early have started to have their new smart speakers arrive.
'Becoming You' making-of video explains why you should never work with kids
Becoming You followed more than 100 children across 11 different countries and it turns out that's as difficult as it sounds.
Take your shot with the best hunting games for Nintendo Switch 2020
If you want to play a hunting game on the Switch, there's quite a few to choose from. Here's a list of the best games you can buy right now!