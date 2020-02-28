Transport for London is falsely warning tube goers about Apple's new Express Transit Feature, which they say could lead to people being charged accidentally for their journeys.

The notice was spotted by Matthew Frost on Twitter who said:

Factually incorrect information at @northernline East Finchley Underground Station. @TfL enabled Express Travel on their gateline. Express Travel has to be explicitly enabled on your devices for you to be “charged accidentally”… pic.twitter.com/4wVo8vDmr4 — "Europhile" Matthew Frost 🇪🇺🇬🇧 (@matthewf_) February 28, 2020

The note states:

Apple Pay User? Apple have automatically enabled a feature called Express Mode. This allows you to touch in and out without Touch ID or Face ID. If you don't want to use Apple Pay for travel you may wish to disable the feature, otherwise you may be charged accidentally. For more information visit the Apple Pay website.

Now, this isn't completely wrong. Apple has enabled Express Mode for iOS users, in that it's a feature in iOS available to every user. Express Mode allows users to travel on certain transport systems (the Tube, NYC subway etc.) without authenticating Apple Pay each time you pass through a barrier. This means that you don't need to authenticate the payment with either your finger or face using Touch/Face ID whilst navigating ticket barriers on the underground, which can prove troublesome. You just tap the barrier with your device and move it along. Apple launched the feature in London in December.

However, in order to ever be charged using this Express Transit mode, you must go into your iOS settings and manually select a card that you wish to use. For reference, the below image shows what the specific setting looks like by default. This can be found in iOS Settings > Wallet & Apple Pay > Travel Cards > Express Travel Card. Otherwise, your iPhone will default to using Apple Pay, which does require authentication.