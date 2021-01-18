What you need to know
- Apple has added over two dozen new workouts to Apple Fitness+.
- The total number of workouts now available are 293.
As reported by MacRumors, Apple has just added another two dozen workouts to Apple Fitness+, its on-demand workout subscription service.
Bakari, one of the Apple Fitness+ trainers, introduced a bunch of the new workouts in a new motivational video:
Here at Fitness+ more than two dozen workouts just dropped, like Sam's 30-minute treadmill which challenges your endurance, whether you're walking or running. For a workout that needs no equipment at all, I teach 10-minute hit with four total body moves. Each move is inspired by different sports like basketball and soccer, which go perfectly with the song "No Hands" by Waka Flocka Flame. That's what's new at Fitness+ to help you close your rings. Let's go!
The new workouts cover a bunch of categories including cycling, strength, and yoga and gets Apple close to offering more than 300 sessions already.
In all, Apple has added 26 new Fitness+ workouts covering all video categories, which include cycling, strength, yoga, HIIT, core, dance, treadmill, mindful cool down, and rowing. That takes the total number of workouts in the Fitness+ catalog to 293 so far.
Apple Fitness+ is available now for $9.99 a month as a standalone service, but also comes included as part of the Premier Apple One subscription service bundle.
