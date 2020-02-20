What you need to know
- There are fresh reports suggesting that Apple is working on a new version of its AirPods.
- A DigiTimes report claims Taiwan manufacturer USI will obtain orders for "the upcoming AirPods Pro".
- Previous reports have alluded to AirPods Pro 'Lite'.
There are fresh reports suggesting that Apple is working on a new version of its AirPods Pro, however, there's some confusion about what exactly that could mean.
As reported by MacRumors, a recent DigiTimes report states:
USI likely to enter supply chain of AirPods Pro, sources say Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), a unit of ASE Technology, is likely to obtain system-in-package (SiP) orders for the upcoming AirPods Pro, according to industry sources.
Previously, a report from DigiTimes suggested that Apple was working on AirPods Pro 'Lite', a designation that has been met with some skepticism.
This “AirPods Pro Lite” rumor is odd. A simple passing mention in a Digitimes story gaining traction. AirPods Pro Lite = regular AirPods of course. Next rumor: iPhone 12 Pro Lite.— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 12, 2020
That report stated:
Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation iPad, Apple Watch, AirPod Pro Lite and iMac devices to be released later.
A new set of AirPods Pro could perhaps mean an entry-level, dumbed-down version of the AirPods Pro, perhaps without Active Noise Cancelation. It could also, however, be a misnomer, and might actually refer to Apple's third-generation AirPods, as Mark Gurman suggested above.
Apple announced its second-gen AirPods on March 20, 2019, so they are nearly a year old. "AirPods Pro Lite" could end up being third-gen AirPods (no Pro in name) with same in-ear design and sound quality as the AirPods Pro, but no noise cancellation. Just spitballing… https://t.co/NRo2OkPKIo— Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) February 20, 2020
Basic AirPods still remain inaccessible to anyone who doesn’t match the “universal” ear modeling.— Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 20, 2020
So, here’s hoping for AirPods 3 with a new fitting system.
And AirPods Pro 2 with an even better fitting system.
(And please never “Lite” anything on Apple products.) https://t.co/6bY42V1XCA
Just a couple of days ago, it was suggested that Apple's 'AirPods Pro Lite' release had been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, they had been touted for a release in Q2 of 2020:
Production of the AirPods Pro Lite, an entry-level version of Apple's AirPods Pro series, is unlikely to kick off in the second quarter as originally planned, according to industry sources.
Some expensive cars can't run CarPlay, but this Raspberry Pi 3 can
You can buy some very expensive cars that don't support CarPlay yet, but someone managed to make it work with their Raspberry Pi 3.
What MWC 2020's cancellation means for the tech industry — and you
Amid growing concerns about the threat posed by coronavirus, Mobile World Congress 2020, one of the year's biggest tech events, was cancelled last week. Here's what it means for the industry, vendors, and consumers.
You might soon be able to set default apps on iPhones, iPads, and HomePods
Hell has frozen over. Pigs are flying. And cats and dogs are living together in perfect harmony
Check out these weirdly adorable AirPods cases
You want something really weird, silly, or wonderfully different to protect your AirPods from life's bumps and drops? We've got you covered.