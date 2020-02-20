There are fresh reports suggesting that Apple is working on a new version of its AirPods Pro, however, there's some confusion about what exactly that could mean.

As reported by MacRumors, a recent DigiTimes report states:

USI likely to enter supply chain of AirPods Pro, sources say Taiwan-based Universal Scientific Industrial (USI), a unit of ASE Technology, is likely to obtain system-in-package (SiP) orders for the upcoming AirPods Pro, according to industry sources.

Previously, a report from DigiTimes suggested that Apple was working on AirPods Pro 'Lite', a designation that has been met with some skepticism.

This “AirPods Pro Lite” rumor is odd. A simple passing mention in a Digitimes story gaining traction. AirPods Pro Lite = regular AirPods of course. Next rumor: iPhone 12 Pro Lite. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) February 12, 2020

That report stated:

Apple, maintaining partnerships with supply chains in both Taiwan and China, may have its Taiwanese partners handle more production of new-generation ‌iPad‌, ‌Apple Watch‌, AirPod Pro Lite and ‌iMac‌ devices to be released later.

A new set of AirPods Pro could perhaps mean an entry-level, dumbed-down version of the AirPods Pro, perhaps without Active Noise Cancelation. It could also, however, be a misnomer, and might actually refer to Apple's third-generation AirPods, as Mark Gurman suggested above.

Apple announced its second-gen AirPods on March 20, 2019, so they are nearly a year old. "AirPods Pro Lite" could end up being third-gen AirPods (no Pro in name) with same in-ear design and sound quality as the AirPods Pro, but no noise cancellation. Just spitballing… https://t.co/NRo2OkPKIo — Joe Rossignol (@rsgnl) February 20, 2020

Basic AirPods still remain inaccessible to anyone who doesn’t match the “universal” ear modeling.



So, here’s hoping for AirPods 3 with a new fitting system.



And AirPods Pro 2 with an even better fitting system.



(And please never “Lite” anything on Apple products.) https://t.co/6bY42V1XCA — Rene Ritchie (@reneritchie) February 20, 2020

Just a couple of days ago, it was suggested that Apple's 'AirPods Pro Lite' release had been delayed because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Previously, they had been touted for a release in Q2 of 2020: