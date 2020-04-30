What you need to know
- Traditionally, Nintendo releases a video in June that reveals the release schedule for that year.
- There won't be a June 2020 Nintendo Direct due to complications surrounding COVID-19.
- If Nintendo does release another Nintendo Direct, it might not be until the end of summer or later.
For the past seven years, Nintendo has released a huge Nintendo Direct in June to correspond with E3. These videos usually reveal several big titles that will come to Nintendo gaming systems by the end of the year including highly anticipated games. However, this traditon will be broken in 2020 due to complications that have arisen because of the COVID-19 pandemic. You see, Japan's prime minister, Shinzo Abe, has enacted a state of emergency and issued a work-from-home order in response to COVID-19. This, in turn, has caused complications for Nintendo. Because of that, there won't be a June Nintendo Direct.
This is very upsetting for many gamers as the June Nintendo Direct basically informed people of the release schedule for 2020. There are multiple games that fans have been anxious to hear about including Metroid Prime 4, Bayonetta 3, and the sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While it isn't guaranteed that these games would even be mentioned in the June Nintendo Direct, the fact that there won't be a video at all take the anticipation away.
We're also aware that Nintendo was planning on celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Mario franchise by releasing classic Mario titles on the Nintendo Switch. We probably would have learned more about this in the June Nintendo Direct. Nintendo hasn't stated when we can expect another Nintendo Direct. But at this rate, we might not see one until the end of summer or later. If anything new gets revealed on this subject we'll be sure to cover it.
