Sometimes you stumble across a secretive sub-community on Reddit and you wish you'd never even heard of the internet before. And then you find one that's so fun and quirky that it makes your day. May I present to you a subreddit dedicated to people who share photos of their Apple boxes?

Sure, at 5,600, members r/appleboxes probably isn't the most trafficked subreddit you'll ever see. But that isn't the point. For those 5,600 people, it gives them a place to share their love of design. And there are some pretty cool collections in there, too.

A community for collectors, enthusiast, Apple lovers and others who admire the design of the Apple cardboard boxes.

Sounds good, right? Well, it is.

Want to see some boxes along with some classic iMacs thrown in for good measure? Of course you do.