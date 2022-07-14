Apple's new M2 MacBook is here, and while we haven't had it very long, we've had it long enough to know that it's a five-star, M2-powered portable beast that you should definitely take notice of.

The new M2 MacBook Air will be released officially tomorrow, July 15. It has already been available for pre-order for about a week, and we can confirm that if you've already pulled the trigger you will not be disappointed.

The new M2 MacBook Air wows in our review thanks to its fantastic design, its great battery life, and the power of the M2 chip. In performance terms, the machine is a close run race against the MacBook Pro 13-inch (M2, 2022), and for its target audience, this is a device that will handle everything you can possibly throw at it and more. You'll start to hit some limits as you try video editing or 3D work, but for on-the-go portable performance the new MacBook Air is unmatched. From our Editor-in-Chief Gerald Lynch's review:

Marrying attractive, fresh design ideas with a powerful new generation of Apple silicon results in just about the best lightweight laptop you could hope to buy today. It's comfortable to use, lightweight to carry, ergonomic to type on and with a beautiful screen to look at, whatever your stance on the notch may be. Battery life is solid – if not quite reaching the astonishing heights of this year's 13-inch MacBook Pro, which had simply incredible stamina – but more than enough to get through an average work day off the grid with juice to spare. The 1080p FaceTime camera is a vast and welcome improvement over its predecessor, and the return of the MagSafe charging connection is just the icing on the cake.

You can find out where to pre-order the MacBook Air with M2 here, and all of the mentioned outlets will have the device in stock and on sale from Friday, July 15.