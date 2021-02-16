Microsoft has released its Office app for iPad for the first time, allowing users of Word and other Office apps to do all of their work from within a single app.

Previously, people had to download the Office apps individually while those using iPhones were able to get the unified Office app. This new move means iPad users can enjoy the same thing.

There are additional changes in this update with the full rundown below:

Office is now available on iPad: We're combining the Word, Excel, and PowerPoint apps you know into a single, iPadOS-optimized app. Plus, you'll see additional tools to keep you more productive than ever. For example, you'll be able to quickly create and sign PDFs, and transform pictures into documents. Get to Image-based Workflows Readily: Tap 'Share' in the phone gallery outside the Office app, to get to several actions like Create PPT, Create PDF and more. In addition, if there are any recent screenshots when you open the Office app, these are surfaced as a suggestion to covert to PDF or PPT. Insert date, shape, image and notes in PDF: Now you can easily insert date, shape, image and notes in PDFs using new capabilities.

Fans of Microsoft Office – is that a thing? – can download the new unified iPad app from the App Store right now It's free with in-app purchases available for Microsoft 365 in both personal and family variants.