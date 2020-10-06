These amazing Among Us-style iOS 14 app icons are anything but sus

And they might just have a chance. Just look at them.

Ever since Apple released iOS 14 last month we've seen people customizing their iPhone Home screens to within an inch of their lives. We've even seen people make real money by creating icon packs. Now someone is trying to recreate that success with a pack of Among Us-style pack icons.

Priced at £10 – around $8 – the pack comes with a ton of icons that are all listed in a handy document for your perusal. All the big hitters are there including Amazon, Camera, Gmail, Spotify, and more.

It's worth remembering that none of this has anything to do with the Among Us game or the folks at InnerSloth. But the icons do look gorgeous. If you're willing to jump through the hoops required to use these things, you'll surely reap the rewards.

Who said that iPhones all look the same?